2016 Fantasy Football: Week 5 RB Rankings

2. David Johnson* - Arizona Cardinals: @ San Francisco*
3. C.J. Anderson* - Denver Broncos: @ vs Atlanta*
4. LeGarrette Blount* - New England Patriots: @ Cleveland*
5. Todd Gurley* - Los Angeles Rams: vs Buffalo*
6. Terrance West* - Baltimore Ravens: vs Washington*
7. Jordan Howard* - Chicago Bears: @ Indianapolis*
8. LeSean McCoy* - Buffalo Bills: @ Los Angeles*
9. Isaiah Crowell* - Cleveland Browns: vs New England*
10. DeMarco Murray* - Tennessee Titans: @ Miami*
11. Lamar Miller* - Houston Texans: @ Minnesota*
12. Le'Veon Bell* - Pittsburgh Steelers: vs New York Jets*
13. Matt Forte* - New York Jets: @ Pittsburgh*
14. Carlos Hyde* - San Francisco 49ers: vs Arizona*
15. Ezekiel Elliott* - Dallas Cowboys: vs Cincinnati*
16. Jerick McKinnon* - Minnesota Vikings: vs Houston*
17. Frank Gore* - Indianapolis Colts: vs Chicago*
18. Devonta Freeman* - Atlanta Falcons: @ Denver*
19. Jacquizz Rodgers* - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: @ Carolina*
20. Jeremy Hill* - Cincinnati Bengals: @ Dallas*
21. Eddie Lacy* - Green Bay Packers: vs New York Giants*
22. Tevin Coleman* - Atlanta Falcons: @ Denver*
23. Matt Jones* - Washington Redskins: @ Baltimore*
24. Ryan Mathews* - Philadelphia Eagles: @ Detroit*
25. Theo Riddick* - Detroit Lions: vs Philadelphia*
26. DeAndre Washington* - Oakland Raiders: vs San Diego*
27. Jalen Richard* - Oakland Raiders: vs San Diego*
28. Cameron Artis-Payne* - Carolina Panthers: vs Tampa Bay*
29. Jay Ajayi* - Miami Dolphins: vs Tennessee*
30. James White* - New England Patriots: @ Cleveland*
31. Giovani Bernard* - Cincinnati Bengals: @ Dallas*
32. Duke Johnson* - Cleveland Browns: vs New England*
33. Fozzy Whittaker* - Carolina Panthers: vs Tampa Bay*
34. Kenneth Dixon* - Baltimore Ravens: vs Washington*
35. Bilal Powell* - New York Jets: @ Pittsburgh*
36. Orleans Darkwa* - New York Giants: @ Green Bay*
37. Chris Thompson* - Washington Redskins: @ Baltimore*
38. DeAngelo Williams* - Pittsburgh Steelers: vs N.Y. Jets*
39. Wendell Smallwood* - Philadelphia Eagles: @ Detroit*
40. Rashad Jennings* - New York Giants: @ Green Bay*