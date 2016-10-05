2016 Fantasy Football: Week 5 QB Rankings

|* By Player Name
2. Derek Carr* - Oakland Raiders: vs San Diego*
3. Philip Rivers* - San Diego Chargers: @ Oakland*
4. Tom Brady* - New England Patriots: @ Cleveland*
5. Dak Prescott* - Dallas Cowboys: vs Cincinnati*
6. Andrew Luck* - Indianapolis Colts: vs Chicago*
7. Jameis Winston* - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: @ Carolina*
8. Aaron Rodgers* - Green Bay Packers: vs New York Giants*
9. Matt Ryan* - Atlanta Falcons: @ Denver*
10. Tyrod Taylor* - Buffalo Bills: @ Los Angeles*
11. Kirk Cousins* - Washington Redskins: @ Baltimore*
12. Matthew Stafford* - Detroit Lions: vs Philadelphia*
13. Carson Wentz* - Philadelphia Eagles: @ Detroit*
14. Paxton Lynch* - Denver Broncos: vs Atlanta*
15. Eli Manning* - New York Giants: @ Green Bay*
16. Derek Anderson* - Carolina Panthers: vs Tampa Bay*
17. Brian Hoyer* Chicago Bears: @ Indianapolis*
18. Andy Dalton* - Cincinnati Bengals: @ Dallas*
19. Ryan Fitzpatrick* - New York Jets: @ Pittsburgh*
20. Joe Flacco* - Baltimore Ravens: vs Washington*